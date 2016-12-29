Sheep with cone stuck on head one of RSPCAs most bizarre 2016 callouts

The RSPCA has released a list of its strangest callouts in 2016, including a sheep that managed to get a traffic cone stuck on his head. The sheep was spotted by walkers in a field in Hertfordshire on 4 December, but luckily wasnt injured and the cone was eventually prised off.
