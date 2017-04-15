Quite a number of celebrities have descended on to Palm Springs for the Coachella music and arts festival, which takes place this weekend. They have now started sharing online some interesting snaps of what they have been up to.

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell treated her Instagram followers to a sizzling snap showing her in a high-waisted pink bikini bottom standing on an inflatable pink flamingo. The actress has gone topless for the photograph, but covered her breasts with her hair.

"Palm Springs Pink was the theme of this mornings swim session ☀️@revolve #RevolveFestival #hotelRevolve #longhairdontcareitcoverseverything," she captioned the photograph.

Another celebrity who went topless was Ashley Graham. She too took to her Instagram page to show herself lounging near the pool wearing just her bikini bottoms. "#coachella vibin'" Graham captioned the photograph.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who does not often hesitate to strip down, chose to cover up her assets in a skimpy grey bikini.