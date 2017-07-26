After weeks of teasing, Lenovo-owned Motorola has finally unveiled the much awaited Moto Z2 Force in New York on July 25.

As rumoured, Moto Z2 Force boasts of a very slim profile similar to its predecessor. It sports a visually appealing, sleek, high-grade metallic ( 7000 series aluminum) body with 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) resolution POLED screen, which has Motorola's proprietary ShatterShield protection technology.

It is made of five layers — aluminium chassis to form the rigid core, flexible AMOLED screen; two layered touchscreen panels; interior lens to provide clear visibility of contents and exterior lens to provide additional protection, so that the phone's display is able to absorb shock from the impact and is guaranteed not to shatter.

It also houses the awkward camera module bump on the back, but the key difference is the additional shooter. Motorola has incorporated two 12MP cameras with Sony IMX 386 sensors- 1 Bayer + 1 Clear lens, a first in the Moto series. It also boasts of depth detection & depth effects features, Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL), Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Laser Auto Focus, Closed loop actuator, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Professional mode and also capable of capturing 4K video at 30 fps (frames per second). On the front, it houses a 5MP camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens and flash support.

Under the hood, it comes packed with Snapdragon 835 octa-core paired with Motorola Mobile Computing System, having dedicated natural language processor and contextual computing processor for voice command response feature. It is backed with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 2,730mAh battery with 15W fast charging technology.

Like the previous generation Moto Z2 Force is compatible with snap-on Moto Mods including new Moto 360 Camera Mod.

Moto Z2 Force price and availability:

Moto Z2 Force will be first made available in US for $799.99 (€ 687/Rs. 51,539) at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon, in addition to Best Buy and Motorola.com. Pre-orders begin on Wednesday and it will be available from August, 10 starting at $30 per month. For a limited time, consumers can claim a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod by mail, provided their preferred carrier has this offer.

The company has also confirmed that the Moto Z2 Force will be released in Mexico, Brazil and various countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa later this summer.

Key specifications of Moto Z2 Force: