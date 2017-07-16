Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O' Brien have posted pictures on social media using Snapchat's dog face filter in an attempt to defend the freedom of expression of the citizens of the country.

This comes after comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB) co-founder Tanmay Bhat got into trouble for posting a meme showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the filter. The meme triggered severe backlash with Mumbai Police registering a FIR against Bhat in the matter.

Tharoor posted his pictures using the dog face filter after being prodded by Twitter users to do the same to defend the freedom of expression of AIB. Tharoor posted the image on Twitter with the caption: "Attn all trolls: I took the #DogFilter challenge! @AllIndiaBakchod."

On Saturday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien also posted a picture on Instagram using the same filter. He captioned it: "It's the weekend. Time for a little bit of fun." The picture was posted in response to a Twitter user who asked O'Brien and Tharoor to be a "sport" and use the "dog face" filter available on Snapchat.

It's the weekend. Time for a little bit of fun ??? A post shared by Derek O'Brien (@quizderek) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police had filed a FIR against Bhat on Friday on charges of 'making fun of' PM Modi. Tanmay's tweet had a dog filter photo of the PM with the caption "#Wanderlust, adding "Dog filter is lyf."

The tweet triggered massive outrage with Modi's supporters slamming Bhat for insulting the Prime Minister.