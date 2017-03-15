Shashank Manohar, after taking over as the Internationl Cricket Council (ICC) chairman in May 2016, has decided to step down from the prestigious position for 'personal reasons'. The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) supremo, who was elected unopposed, had been handed a two-year term, but Manohar could not even serve half his tenure in the job. He was the first independent chairman of the ICC.

Manohar took over the job after he gave up his position in the BCCI. Some of the BCCI officials, inclduing the then president Anurag Thakur, were not happy with Manohar's decision to quit the home board.

After joining the ICC, the BCCI were further disappointed with the new sharing revenue model, which would give the India board a lesser share. Manohar has left the top job at a crucial juncture, especially considering the battle between ICC and BCCI. He will not be present in the next ICC meeting in April, where important decisions are to be taken.

Manohar wrote to the ICC chief executive David Richardson, stating about his immediate resignation as the chairman of the world cricket body.

"I have tried to do my best and have tried to be fair and impartial in deciding matters in the functioning of the board and in matters related to member boards along with the able support of all directors," Manohar wrote.

"However, for personal reasons it is not possible for me to hold the august office of ICC chairman and hence I am tendering my resignation as chairman with immediate effect. I take this opportunity to thank all the directors, the management and staff of ICC for supporting me wholeheartedly. I wish ICC all the very best and hope it achieves greater heights in future."