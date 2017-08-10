Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the hottest men in Bollywood and he surely knows how to raise the temperature with his sensuous Instagram pictures.

The Padmavati actor on Wednesday, August 9, flew out of the country with wife Mira and daughter Misha to ring in the latter's first birthday on August 26.

But, before he took some time off from his hectic work schedule, the actor didn't forget to share a hot shirtless picture on Instagram. He was seen flaunting his chiselled body with a broad smile.

Shahid quite often teases his followers with hot images on the social media.

While he captioned it as "#holidaymood", it is not clear whether the picture was clicked before leaving for vacation or after reaching his destination.

#holidaymood

Meanwhile, the Rangoon actor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character Raja Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama.

Shahid is undergoing rigorous training for risky sword fighting sequences in the film. In fact, he is learning six styles of sword-fighting by six trainers. All these also require him to maintain a certain physique, for which the actor is undergoing a diet change that involves consuming a lot of protein.