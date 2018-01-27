Here's exciting news for fans of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The ex-lovers, who had delivered the all-time hit Jab We Met, are likely to reunite.

According to a Bombay Times report, Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali is planning to rope in the stars for his upcoming next.

Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship more than a decade ago and were the talk of the town then. However, the duo decided to part ways for reasons best known to them.

The actors are now happily married to their respective spouses. While Shahid and Mira Kapoor are parents to cute Misha, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur continues to amaze fans with his adorable pictures.

Besides Jab We Met, Shahid and Kareena have shared screen space in movies like Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, Fida and Milenge Milenge. In 2016, the duo worked together in Udta Punjab, but didn't share a single scene. The film also featured Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

If the report of Ali approaching Shahid and Kareena for a romantic movie turns out to be true, it will indeed be a treat to the stars' fans.

The duo has always been cordial to each other despite rumours of their awkward encounters often making headlines. During the trailer launch of Udta Punjab, Shahid and Kareena refused a photo-op together, leading to speculations of the two not being comfortable in each other's presence.

Meanwhile, Shahid, who stars in the recently-released Padmaavat, has impressed viewers once again with his acting chops. Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has witnessed massive protests from the Rajput community, resulting in many states not screening the movie.

On the other hand, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her film Veere Di Wedding on June 1. The film marks the return of the actress to the silver screen post the birth of her son Taimur.

Also starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls who attend the wedding of Kareena's character. The fun and problems they get involved in are what the movie is all about.