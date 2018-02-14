Internet surely works in a magical way and its latest finding the young Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier who is currently flooring men of every age with her mesmerizing wink. Her 30 seconds short clip has garnered her 606k followers in just one day. Not just that but she has already found her way into the hearts of many single men before the Valentine's Day.

While men have already given away their hearts to Priya after watching the viral video, it seems that even the Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, who is known for making girls go weak in the knees, has got bitten by her cute tactics.

The Padmaavat actor tried to imitate Priya's eyebrow moves to woo his audience while wishing his followers a Happy Valentine's Day.

Sasha, who is very active on social media, posted a boomerang video on his Instagram page where he was seen lifting his eyebrows and holding a chocolate in his hands sending loads of love to all his followers.

And to no surprise, Shahid impressively melted the hearts of many girls who liked his eyebrow game. Some even suggested that he did it better than Priya while some complimented him by saying he can impress a girl without even lifting his eyebrows.

Check out how Shahid copied Priya Prakash Varrier famous eyebrow tactic to impress girls:

While the internet is currently flooded with memes, jokes, and one-liners but is one special meme that grabbed our attention where Priya is seen at her flirtatious best to sweep SRK off his feet. And you just can't miss SRK's epic reaction after she manages to cast a spell on the superstar with her magical wink.

Check out the video below:

Kya yahi pyaar hai? pic.twitter.com/FL5r13eekI — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) February 11, 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier is currently overwhelmed with the kind of response she has got from the viewers for her 30 seconds short presence in the recently released music video Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut film Omar Lulu's Oru Adaar Love.

Her Instagram currently stands at 2.3m followers and Twitter at 56.5k followers. And the 18-year-old's fan following is increasing with every single minute on social media.

And there's no doubt that Priya Prakash Varrier has become the nation's crush in this Valentine's Week.