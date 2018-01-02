After Padmavat, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh's next movie – Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The heroine of the movie has not been finalised, but several names have been doing the rounds.

Earlier, it was Katrina Kaif, but the Padmavat actor denied the reports during GQ Fashion Night in 2017. Now, the buzz is that his Haider co-star Shraddha Kapoor will be the leading lady of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shraddha looks like a strong candidate to be finalised for the project because her name has been doing the rounds since the beginning. And neither the makers of the actor said anything against it.

A source told DNA: "The makers recently got in touch with Shraddha. She has been briefed about the role. The producers were looking for an A-list heroine to be cast opposite Shahid, who plays a lawyer in the film. However, it will require some prep. Katrina couldn't sign the film because she didn't have the time to do so."

If Shraddha gives a nod for the project, the Saaho actress will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer while Shahid will be portraying the role of a common man who fights against fire distribution companies.

The makers had introduced their movie's name and other details of Batti Gul Meter Chalu by releasing a teaser video in November last year.

In the video, it mentioned the director and writer, then showed pigeons on electricity wires. Two dialogue boxes were seen. One read: "Kal Raat Se Batti Gul Hai," and the other read: "Phir Bhi Bill Sabka Full Hai."

Meanwhile, the hunk is waiting for his movie Padmavat to hit the screens. It was supposed to release on December 1, 2017, but the censor board didn't certify the flick. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial also features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.