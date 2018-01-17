Veteran actress Ava Mukherjee passed away on January 15 at the age of 88 in Mumbai, according to The Quint. She worked in a number of films and commercials and was fondly known as "Dadima".

Ava was seen playing the character of Shah Rukh Khan's grandmother in Devdas. Apart from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, she was also seen in Detective Naani and Darna Zaroori Hain.

Ava had made her debut in the world of movies with the Bengali film Ram Dhakka in 1966. However, she got recognition only after 2000 with films like Devdas and Darna Zaroori Hain. She had also featured in Sunhil Sippy's Snip.

Apart from her films, Ava was a known face in the world of commercials. Her most popular commercial was for the Himalaya Drug company.

Although social media is generally prompt in picking up news of celebrity deaths, there are hardly any tweets on Ava's demise. Even no Bollywood star paid any homage to the actress on social media.

Before becoming an actress, Ava had worked as a copywriter and translator in Kolkata.