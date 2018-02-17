There were reports that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will act in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie next and fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement. But the recent buzz is that King Khan has rejected Padmaavat director's offer.

"Shah Rukh is not doing Sanjay's film anymore. They had several meetings to discuss the scripts in hand last year, but nothing really worked out. SRK politely turned down the movies that were offered to him," a source told DNA.

Is all not well between SRK and his Devdas director Bhansali?

To this, the source said: "SLB and SRK are both extremely professional. They don't let work affect their personal equation. They are good friends and they remain so. They have promised to work together on something very soon."

It's good to know that their relationship has not turned sour, but what about the fans who were expecting an SRK-Bhansali movie? Earlier, in an interview, the Raees actor had said: "There are two scripts that he's (Bhansali) offered me. One is a period film and the other isn't. I don't know which one we're doing right now. But these are the only two I have spoken to him about."

In fact, several speculations were doing the rounds regarding the project. But the recent reports will surely disappoint fans. However, Shah Rukh or Bhansali have not denied working together in a film officially, so we still can hope for the best.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is prepping for his upcoming movie, Zero. The Aanand L Rai film will feature SRK as a dwarf and the first look teaser has already made fans curious.

It will also star Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor will make cameo appearances in a song of this film.

On the other hand, Bhansali is flying high with the success of Padmaavat. The period drama, starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Deepika, will soon cross Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office.