Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is not only popular in India, but in overseas as well. The actor stands at the second position in the most searched celebs on the popular search page – Wikipedia.

The list is calculated from December 2007 to December 2017 and it has 31 names of actors from Bollywood and Hollywood. Among these celebrities, only three are from Bollywood – Shah Rukh, Sunny Leone and Salman Khan.

It is a big achievement for SRK because he has beaten Hollywood stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Brad Pitt and Ryan Reynolds.

The top five celebrities are Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne Johnson.

Sunny Leone ranks at 20, while Salman bagged the 29th position.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has grabbed attention with his recent tweet, in which he posted a picture from the sets of Zero. The actor, who is not a morning person, was called for an early shoot by Aanand L Rai. In the photo, SRK is seen sleeping, while Aanand looks at him with a wide smile and Katrina Kaif points towards the superstar.

Shah Rukh shared the picture saying: "When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can't keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) (sic)."

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Mar 2, 2018 at 6:47am PST

To this, Katrina commented: "Haha .... now u see what I do .. wait."

We wonder what will Katrina do next as a revenge to SRK's post. The actress had earlier revealed that initially SRK was not even part of the film.

"Initially, I was supposed to play myself in Zero. The film was titled 'Katrina Meri Jaan'. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn't part of it. Now, it's a satirical take on an actress," The Asian Age had quoted Katrina as saying.

In Aanand L Rai's Zero, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. This is the second time the trio are working together, after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Zero will be the last movie of late Sridevi, who has a special appearance in it. Along with Sridevi, there are other big actors like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Karisma Kapoor in a cameo.