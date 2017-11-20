There seems to be a divide within the film fraternity when it comes to the issue of Padmavati movie. While Shabana Azmi has called for the boycott of the government-sponsored IFFI in Goa in protest threats against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Padmavati's star cast, Shahid Kapoor seems to be attending the fest to support his brother's film.

Shabana Azmi had called for a boycott of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) organised by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting, due to begin today, November 20, in Goa.

She said: "What can the film industry do? ... The people who are being honoured over there, whether it is Mr Amitabh Bachchan, or whoever it is there, should say we will not go to IFFI because until and unless you put these people who are making such statements behind bars, we are not going to come and do something which the government is doing in honour of the film industry."

Well, she has a point there.

Azmi also wrote on Twitter, "Smriti Irani is preparing IFFI dats possible only bcoz the Indian Film Industry brings such acclaim to it but keeps quiet about Padmavati!. (sic)"

"Shah Rukh Khan will declare the festival open. Actors Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani will be present for the inaugural function to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium," said Entertainment Society of Goa's Vice Chairman Rajendra Talak.

Shahid will be present for the inaugural as his brother Ishaan Khatter's film directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi called Beyond The Clouds will be the opening film of the fest.

Also, there are reports claiming that Salman Khan will be present for the closing ceremony.

Well, let's wait and see if Shahid Kapoor has something to say about Padmavati at the IFFI.