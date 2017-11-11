After an amazing performance in Newton, Rajkummar Rao appears in a rom-com flick, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The film also features Telugu actress Kriti Kharbanda. The actors have garnered appreciation for his performance by the viewers.

Unfortunately, Rajkummar's movie clashed with Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Singlle. It opened with a positive response and had a decent collection on day one. The movie also grabbed viewers' attention because of popular Malayalam actress Parvathy's Bollywood debut.

However, the box office collection of both the movies are almost similar. The first day collection of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is Rs 1.62 crore, while Irrfan's movie collected Rs 1.75 crore

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana has received a mixed response. Critics and audience lauded Rajkummar's performance, but the storyline isn't impressive.

Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana does not seem to have an extraordinary storyline, which is attracting negative word of mouth as well.

Some said that the movie is fine, but a few called it "a failed marriage". Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is not one of those Rajkummar Rao's movies like Newton or Bareilly Ki Barfi, which won hearts with the storyline and his performance.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana deals with Satyendra aka Sattu (Rajkummar Rao) and Aarti (Kriti Kharbanda) who meet for a proposed arranged marriage and fall in love in the process. On the night of their marriage, an unexpected turn of events turns their world upside down.

Set in the backdrop of India's civil services, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana explores the challenges that Satyendra and Aarti face as a middle-class couple in India.