Women who don't have enough sex suffer from a painful condition which impacts their vaginas. It is a lesser-known disorder known as vaginal atrophy.

Here are the top 7 things you need to know:

  1. Lack of sex triggers a condition called vaginal atrophy, which refers to dryness of the vagina.
  2. Some symptoms of this condition are experiencing pain while having sex, facing difficulty in urinating, itching, burning and vaginal discharge.
  3. According to a London-based sex therapist Louise Mazanti, regular orgasms are crucial for women to maintain a good health of the vaginal tissues and prevent issues like dryness and inflammation, Daily Mail reported.
  4. Having sex helps in strengthening the tissues present in the vagina by enhancing the blood flow to the intimate regions which also provides a good supply of oxygen in the part and also improves elasticity.
  5. If you don't have a sex partner don't feel low, you should masturbate in order to maintain a good health, Mazanti advised.
  6. Being intimate with a sex partner or ourselves is good for physical health and it also boosts one's mental health by keeping depression at bay.
  7. A study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco revealed being sexually active increases the length of women's telomeres – cap-like features present at the end of DNA strands. "Women's telomeres lengthen with regular love making regardless of whether they are sexually satisfied in their relationship," the research said.