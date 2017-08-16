Women who don't have enough sex suffer from a painful condition which impacts their vaginas. It is a lesser-known disorder known as vaginal atrophy.
ALSO READ: Pear-shaped women are less prone to heart ailments and diabetes: Top things to know
Here are the top 7 things you need to know:
- Lack of sex triggers a condition called vaginal atrophy, which refers to dryness of the vagina.
- Some symptoms of this condition are experiencing pain while having sex, facing difficulty in urinating, itching, burning and vaginal discharge.
- According to a London-based sex therapist Louise Mazanti, regular orgasms are crucial for women to maintain a good health of the vaginal tissues and prevent issues like dryness and inflammation, Daily Mail reported.
- Having sex helps in strengthening the tissues present in the vagina by enhancing the blood flow to the intimate regions which also provides a good supply of oxygen in the part and also improves elasticity.
- If you don't have a sex partner don't feel low, you should masturbate in order to maintain a good health, Mazanti advised.
- Being intimate with a sex partner or ourselves is good for physical health and it also boosts one's mental health by keeping depression at bay.
- A study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco revealed being sexually active increases the length of women's telomeres – cap-like features present at the end of DNA strands. "Women's telomeres lengthen with regular love making regardless of whether they are sexually satisfied in their relationship," the research said.