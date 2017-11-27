Thor: Ragnarok's massive success has definitely got fans curious about the Avengers: Infinity War. Over the past few weeks, fans have been begging Marvel Studios and The Russo Brothers to release the Infinity War trailer. However, both the parties refused to budge.

While the begging continues, an anonymous Vimeo user recently released a set of clips from the Avengers movie online that drove fans crazy. Although the clips have been taken down, the spoilers are now available online.

Obviously, SPOILER ALERT:

According to a footage described by Comicbook.com, in the slew of clips leaked, one teased a battle between a few Avengers and Thanos' child. In the scene, Marvel superheroes Captain America, Black Widow, Vision and Falcon are seen fighting Proxima Midnight, one of Thanos' children. It is said to be a short clip.

In another clip, Scarlet Witch is seen blowing up a truck. There was also a footage showing Scarlet and Vision longingly looking at each other.

While the clips lasted only a few seconds, the site reports that there was one long clip which lasted for approximately two minutes. In that clip, the Guardians of the Galaxy lead cast are seen sneaking into the Collector's set.

Thanos is already present and interrogating the Collector to find out the Reality Stone's location. The Collector claims that he sold the stone not knowing what it was. Thanos is not convinced that the Collector could be so foolish to let go of the Infinity Stone so easily.

The scene goes on to show Drax leaping out of hiding to attack and kill Thanos, despite Star-Lord and Gamora trying to convince him not to do so.

It is no secret that Thanos is hunting down all the Infinity Stones. The Reality Stone was last seen with the Collector thus explaining the above-explained scene. The Vision holds the Mind Stone in his forehead, Doctor Strange has the Time Stone in the Eye of Agamotto and as far as fans know, The Power Stone rests with the Nova Corps on Xandar.

While these clips do come as major teasers, fans are still waiting for the trailer to drop. It was speculated that Marvel could release the Infinity War trailer somewhere around Star Wars: The Last Jedi's release.