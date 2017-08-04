Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, will probably feature Shin Chae Kyung as Dowager Queen Dan Kyung in season 2. It might begin with the funeral of King Jungjong.

The on-screen couple got their happy ending in the finale after making a big sacrifice. The female lead called it quits with her lover and moved out of the palace. But they were still happy and waited for the right time to rekindle romance.

Even after receiving an official invitation from Lee Yeok to be his Queen again, the title character did not go back to the palace. The female lead informed her lover that it's always good to stay apart mainly because she does not want to see any more bloodshed.

Shin Chae Kyung was always happy in her life and took good care of her children. She was never fond of power and money. So, she lived happily in the countryside with her nanny. But it remains to be seen if her children will follow her footsteps.

The upcoming season will probably focus on the children of King Jungjong. They might fight against each other for the throne and could even kill their own siblings. The season may also feature the children of Lee Yoong, who are likely to plot revenge against the ruling family.

With over seven percent television ratings, the mini-series has already secured its place in the TV world. But KBS is yet to make an official announcement regarding their plans for season 2. So, the fans will have to wait for a while to know more about the series renewal.