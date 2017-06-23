KBS fictional drama Seven Day Queen, also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 8 next Wednesday, June 28, at 10 pm KST. It will continue to focus on the love triangle between Prince Yi Yeok and Shin Chae Kyung.

While Minister Shin Soo Geun's daughter risked her life to protect Prince Jinseong Daegun, her lover also made a life-changing decision. His timely interference might have saved her, but he does not want to be with her anymore.

Elsewhere, Yi Yung tried his best to protect his step-brother and the female lead. He was really happy to see the Prince back in the palace. The royal siblings might try to sort out things and Park Min Young's character may help them out.

However, Dowager Queen Jasun, Minister Im Sa Hong and Lady Suk Won Jang Nok Su will never let it happen. They will continue to create problems in the lives of Prince Jinseong Daegun, Shin Chae Kyung and King Yeonsangun.

The promo for Seven Day Queen episode 9 shows the concubine suggesting Yi Yung to send the female lead to spy on Yi Yeok. "Nothing beats a spy. I know the ideal person, Shin Chae Gyung, Lord Shin's daughter," she says. But the King refuses to do so and informs her, "I cannot send Chae Gyung to spy on Yeok."

The footage also hints at trouble for Minister Shin Soo Geun's daughter. She tells her nanny the time has come for her to get married. "This is not a lucky charm. It is a curse," she says in the next scene.

Find out what lies ahead for the royal brothers and Shin Chae Kyung next Wednesday at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first eight episodes online here.