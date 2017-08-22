Actress Noomi Rapace left nothing to the imagination for her upcoming film What Happened to Monday. The 37-year-old actress stripped off completely for the ridiculously sexy scene alongside co-star Marwan Kenzari.

The Swedish actress portrays the character of a septuplet in the Netflix movie in which one of her characters strips off completely for an x-rated scene.

What Happened to Monday, a Netflix movie, is set in the year of 2073. The film follows an overpopulated world where every family is allowed to have only one child. If they are found to have more than one kid, then they are forcibly taken to Child Allocation Bureau and 'put to sleep'.

Noomi features as seven identical sisters in the movie, who pretend to be the same person. They're all named after days of the week, and suddenly Monday goes missing.

Noomi can be seen butt-naked in the movie as she gets very steamy with this guy (Marwan Kenzari) after discovering he has been dating one of his sisters.

Noomi rose to fame for her role of Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish film adaptations series Millenium— The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest.

Watch the trailer for What Happened to Monday here.

Talking about her role in the movie, the Prometheus actress told the Heat Vision, "This is definitely the hardest thing I've ever done. It was different versions of me, just more extreme. It was very intense. I've never worked so hard.

"My routine was very strict. I was up at four in the morning. I worked out. I went to the studio. Shot all day. went back to the hotel, went to the gym and fell asleep."

The sci-fi movie is already available on Netflix (US) since August 18, 2017.