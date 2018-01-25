The winners of Seoul Music Awards 2017 have been revealed. While BTS bagged the grand prize, EXO took home three awards after the 27th annual award ceremony.

Other big winners of the event include Wanna One, Twice, Red Velvet, Seventeen, Super Junior, Black Pink, BTOB, GOT7, Bolbbalgan4 and NU'EST W. These K-Pop bands received Bonsang awards this year.

Check out the complete list of winners at Seoul Music Awards 2018 below: