The winners of Seoul Music Awards 2017 have been revealed. While BTS bagged the grand prize, EXO took home three awards after the 27th annual award ceremony.
Other big winners of the event include Wanna One, Twice, Red Velvet, Seventeen, Super Junior, Black Pink, BTOB, GOT7, Bolbbalgan4 and NU'EST W. These K-Pop bands received Bonsang awards this year.
Also read Fight For My Way star Kim Ji Won shares her joy of appearing in new historical film
Check out the complete list of winners at Seoul Music Awards 2018 below:
- Daesang: BTS
- Bonsang: Wanna One, BTOB, NU'EST W, BTS, GOT7, Bolbbalgan4, BlackPink, Twice, Red Velvet, EXO, Seventeen and Super Junior.
- Best New Artist: Wanna One, Pristin and Kim Chung Ha
- Dance Performance Award: Mamamoo and NCT 127
- Record of the year in digital releases: Yoon Jong Shin
- Record of the year in Album: IU
- K-Wave Popular Award: EXO
- Fandom School Award: EXO
- Popularity Award: Lee Tae Min
- OST Award: Ailee
- R&B/Ballad Award: Suran
- Producer of the year: Bang Si Hyuk
- Special Jury Prize: Bom Yeoreum Gaeul Kyeoul
- EPK Discovery Award: Monsta X
- Best Band: iamnot