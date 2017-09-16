Temperature Of Love, the upcoming SBS romantic comedy drama, will feature Romantic Doctor: Teacher Kim stars Seo Hyun Jin and Yang Se Jong in lead roles.

The Korean mini-series is roughly based on the novel Good Soup Never Picks Up The Phone, written by popular screenwriter Ha Myung Hee. The story revolves around the life of an aspiring screenwriter named Lee Hyun Soo and her online friend On Jung Sun, who is a chef in a Michelin-star restaurant called Good Soup.

Other celebrities to appear in the SBS drama include Voice actor Kim Jae Wook and Monster actress Jo Bo Ah. While Jae Wook will portray a young businessman named Park Jung Woo, Jo Bo Ah plays the role of a writer named Ji Hong Ah.

Also read Did Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo cast members just confirm season 2?

Temperature Of Love is written by Doctor Crush fame Ha Myung Hee and directed by Nam Geon, who is popularly known for directing SBS historical drama Jackpot.

The Korean mini-series is scheduled to premiere on Monday, September 18, and the latest promo hints at a complicated love story for the four lead characters. The footage begins by featuring the onscreen couple standing under a roof on a rainy night.

When On Jung Sun asks Lee Hyun Soo for an outing, she denies. "How could you be sane asking a woman you don't know to go out with you?" the female lead asks the chef. The footage then shows Ji Hong Ah shouting at the male lead, "You. Do you know how many men are waiting for me to call them?" and he calmly replies, "I understand. So please don't call me."

Watch the trailer below: