Soon after making their relationship official on social media with a PDA-filled photo, Selena Gomez and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd are apparently heading for a break-up due to family pressure.

While The Heart Wants What It Wants singer is really enjoying every moment with the Canadian boyfriend, many of her loved ones are reportedly unconvinced by her decision. They want her to put an end to the romance and focus on her career.

But the former Disney star is reportedly so deeply in love with the Starboy singer that he is gradually becoming her greatest addiction and she is following him everywhere like a shadow, for fear of losing him. According to industry insiders, the Gomez's close friends are worried of her going down the wrong path, again.

"Mandy has heard the dirty and drug-related lyrics to Abel's songs and she doesn't approve of Selena hanging out and partying with him," the source told Life and Style magazine.

However, a person close to the 24-year-old singer claims that she has her own reasons to continue the relationship with Weeknd. The source stated that a spilt between the two will have great emotional impact on her.

"She put all her confidence, vulnerability and attention into Abel. If he ever decided that he didn't want to be continue being in a relationship with her, it would be the most devastating thing. It would rock her to the very core," the source told Hollywood Life.

Gomez and The Weeknd were seen together by fans during the birthday bash of rapper Belly at Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles on Friday, April 7. "They arrived around midnight and partied until 3am. He was snapping a few PDA-filled selfies," the industry insider told Page Six.