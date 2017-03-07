Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson On Revised Trump Travel Ban: USA Will Be As Safe As It Can Be

  • March 7, 2017 10:07 IST
    By CSPAN
Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson On Revised Trump Travel Ban: USA Will Be As Safe As It Can Be
Rex Tillerson announced President Trumps executive order, a revised form of his original travel ban. The ban originally included seven majority-Muslim countries, but the new version only lists six. Iraq has been dropped.
