Archaeologists have discovered new information on the 481-ft Great Pyramid of Giza, showing where the 2½-ton blocks came from. They discovered that the blocks of limestone and granite came from 500 miles away, and were transported to the biggest pyramid in the world. The new discoveries are revealed in 25 September Channel 4 documentary Egypts Great Pyramid: The New Evidence.
Secret of how Great Pyramid of Giza was built revealed
- September 25, 2017 20:22 IST
