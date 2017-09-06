School 2017, the KBS coming-of-age drama, has successfully completed its 16 episodes run on Tuesday, September. The finale featured a happy ending for the onscreen couple and their friends.

Although Ra Eun Ho and Hyun Tae Woon had to face several challenges in episode 16, they managed to prove their innocence with the help of Director Hyun Kang Woo. Initially, the male protagonist's father was planning to expel the female lead and his lover.

But after realising that he could lose everything in life during the process, the rich and powerful director of the school decided to surrender himself. A discussion with Han Soo Ji helped him in realising his mistakes.

Principal Yang Do Jin and Vice Principal Park Myung Deok got dismissed for their wrong doings. Senior staff member Koo Young Goo became the new principal and he did everything to regain the school's reputation.

Song Dae Hwi managed to bring back his girlfriend Hong Nam Joo and they enjoyed every moment of their life together. For Oh Sa Rang, happiness was to help her friends, Yoon Kyung Woo and Kang Hyun-il a.k.a Issue, in their street performance.

However, the onscreen couple did not get a chance to enjoy their school life together, as Hyun Tae Woon had to accompany his father and help him in his new job. They had to part ways for some time and they gradually learnt to adjust with their new atmosphere.

The fans of School series will have to wait a little longer for an official announcement from KBS about the next season. Until then catch up with all the episodes of School 2017 online here. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.