Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, also now known as the "winking girl", and her Oru Adaar Love team heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court on Wednesday put a stay on criminal proceedings against her and the film's director Omar Lulu.

An FIR was filed against Priya and the Oru Adaar Love director for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments after a clip from a song of the film went viral on social media.

The apex court's decision on Wednesday came after the actress and Lulu filed a plea seeking a stay on criminal proceedings as a result of the FIR.

Priya welcomed the court's decision and said she was happy about it. "Our advocate said everything is positive. Let this be a positive thing for all filmmakers," Priya told PTI.

The film's director was also relieved by the decision as the film's makers was quite worried about the charges. "Our whole crew was tensed with so many cases being filed on us. We are really happy with the order of the Supreme Court. We are thankful to all the people who supported us and our film," Lulu told ANI.

A group of Muslim youths had filed a case against Priya and the director alleging that the viral song from the film insulted Prophet Mohammad.

"The song and its lyrics are blasphemous and portray an improper and inappropriate way of life between Prophet Mohammed and his first wife Hazrat Khadija." Mohsin Ahmed, president of the Jan Jagran Samiti Maharashtra, had said.

Priya received instant fame after the video showing some adorable chemistry between her and a male character in the film went viral. She was seen putting on some cute expressions, and her winking act in the video earned her the tag of "national crush".