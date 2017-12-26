SBS Gayo Daejun 2017, the annual end-of-the-year music program, has featured several star-studded performances of popular K-Pop groups, including EXO, BTS and Wanna One.

While GOT7 and NCT127 collaborated on a special stage performance, IU and Yoo Hee Yeol also joined hands during the show. Meanwhile, BIGBANG and WINNER set the stage on fire.

The hardcore fans of EXO and BTS also got a chance to watch their live on stage performance. Both the bands performed three songs each.

Also read MBC Gayo Daejejun 2017 complete celebrity lineup: SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, GOT7 and others

Watch some of the best performances of SBS Gayo Daejun 2017 below:

BTS on stage with Not Today

EXO performs Run This

Wanna One sets the stage on fire with Burn It Up

A special collaboration by GOT7 and NCT127

IU with Yoo Hee Yeol

Wanna One members perform We Are The Future

BIGBANG and WINNER collaborate for a special performance

Sunmi and Uhm Jung Hwa perform Poison

Heize and Lee Juck with Snail

Kim Jae Hwan, Jihyo, Rose, Yuju and Yook Sungjae on stage