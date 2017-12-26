SBS Gayo Daejun 2017, the annual end-of-the-year music program, has featured several star-studded performances of popular K-Pop groups, including EXO, BTS and Wanna One.
While GOT7 and NCT127 collaborated on a special stage performance, IU and Yoo Hee Yeol also joined hands during the show. Meanwhile, BIGBANG and WINNER set the stage on fire.
The hardcore fans of EXO and BTS also got a chance to watch their live on stage performance. Both the bands performed three songs each.
Watch some of the best performances of SBS Gayo Daejun 2017 below:
BTS on stage with Not Today
EXO performs Run This
Wanna One sets the stage on fire with Burn It Up