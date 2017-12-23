SBS Entertainment Awards 2017 will be held on December 30. The annual award ceremony will feature star-studded performances by popular K-Pop idols including Sunmi and Brown Eyed Girls member Narsha.

The 26-year-old former Wonder Girls member Sunmi will be sharing the stage with singer Park Hyo Jin, who is popularly known by her stage name Narsha, at the annual event. The two idols will be collaborating with veteran singer Kim Wan Sun for a special performance.

Apart from the details on the special performance, the organisers of the award show have not released any details about the event, including venue, host, celebrity line up and nomination list.

SBS Entertainment Awards will be held as part the annual SBS Award Festival (SAF), which will kick-off on December 25 with SBS Gayo Daejun 2017.

The end-of-the-year music program will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome and it will feature a special stage performance by the members of popular K-Pop boy band Wanna One.

Check out the complete celebrity line up for the music program below: