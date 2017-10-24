Impatient over the delay in the announcing of the results of State Bank of India's main results of probationary officers' recruitment process, the prospective candidates have started an online campaign to draw the attention of the authorities concerned.

In February 2017, State Bank of India had invited aspiring candidates to join as probationary officer in the largest public sector bank of the country. The recruitment process was announced to be held in two phases — preliminary and main — followed by group exercises and personal interview.

However, even after nine months, the candidates are still waiting for SBI to announce the main results of SBI PO 2017 or at least notify them on the same. With the Indian public sector banking company not responding to their plea, the students took to online platforms to air their concern and to get their voice heard.

"When we tweet to SBI Official, they ask us to tweet to SBICareers for the result. However, that Twitter account has been inactive since June 3," an aspiring candidate posted on social media.

"16th September was the last date of GEPI of SBI PO 2017 recritment. It's already been more than one month. At least we want a notice from SBI about the date of final result. We cant concentrate on our future exams. CRPD doesn't give us any authentic information also. SBI career Twitter handle and Facebook page are also inactive. If we get at least a notice from you, then we will be grateful," reads another tweet.

The online preliminary examination for SBI PO was conducted on April 29 and 30 as well as on May 6 and 7 and the results were declared on May 17. Later, the main exam was held on June 4 and the results got published on June 19. As per the initial announcement, group exercises and personal interview (GEPI) were scheduled to start from July 10 and the final results were expected on August 5. However, GEPI got delayed and was over only by September 16 and students now complain that SBI hasn't published the result or given a notification even after a month.

It is understood that approximately 6,000 candidates are waiting for the final results to fill the 2,313 vacancies in SBI. Ironically, the online campaign against the inordinate delay in recruitment process of the bank comes just a few weeks after Indeed, a global job portal, named SBI among the top three places to work in India.

Here's candidates response to the delay in SBI PO result announcement:

Neeraj Sahoo‏

9 months since notification still no result. please release result notification

Anu Verma‏

@TheOfficialSBI wat about final results, dnt behave like typical SARKAARI bank. Declare it asap #SBIPOResults2017

Abhinav‏

Is this how @TheOfficialSBI expects good candidates to join its bank?Totally demoralising. #SBIpoResults2017 #SBIpoResult

Arunratna‏

#SBIPOResults2017 @SBICareers @TheOfficialSBI It's our right to know the result since we have put our blood and soul 4 this exam.Notify us.

@TheOfficialSBI Please consider the sincere requests of all the candidates and at least release a notification #SBIPOResults2017 pic.twitter.com/NwoN2qoODn — Ravi Garg (@raviKgarg) October 24, 2017

Vincent john‏