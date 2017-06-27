It's not every day we get to see Bollywood actors strongly support social causes. Dia Mirza and Randeep Hooda have come forward to support the Save Aravali movement.

When Save Aravali tweeted about how Airtel India was felling a massive number of trees in the eco-sensitive zone of Aravali in Haryana, both Dia Mirza and Randeep Hooda were quick to raise their voices against the brand. Since then, the Twitter handle of Save Aravali received a huge support.

"Our team was intrigued when a nature supporter brought to our notice the strong tweets of Dia Mirza and Randeep Hooda for saving the eco-sensitive zone of Aravali in Haryana," says an activist of Save Aravali movement.

Both Dia Mirza and Randeep Hooda are known to support causes for the greater common good. Hence, it was really nice to see them both stand up for the trees in Aravali. Our sources told us Airtel was to cut down only a few trees, however, the corporate giant went on to bring down hundreds.

Randeep Hooda was ready to boycott his Airtel services if there was truth in the report. He tweeted: 'Is there any truth in this?' And went on to write that 'will boycott if they r nt nature friendly'.

Dia Mirza also had a similar reaction and she tweeted as a response to Prerna Singh Bindra, saying, 'I agree! I will stop using @Airtel_Presence @airtelindia if they cause destruction of our forests and green zones.'

Way to go Randeep and Dia! We look forward to more voices joining such causes, even if they involve large corporate companies.