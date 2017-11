Saudi authorities have detained one of the countries most prominenet businessman and head of the National Guard Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal as part of a new anti-corruption inquiry. The committee is chaired by King Salman and amp;#39;s 32-year-old son Prince Mohammed. Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, was among 11 princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers detained.