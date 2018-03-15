VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran, the former deputy general secretary of AIADMK, has launched his party in Chennai Thursday.

Dhinakaran, an independent MLA from RK Nagar constituency, has keept his party name Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

#FLASH Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam will be the name of my party: TTV Dinakaran. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/Qj076jOSKx — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018

The rebel AIADMK leader made the announcement at a rally in Madurai district. He also launched his party flag, which bears the face of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Dhinakaran also added that until they retrieve the two leaves symbol from Tamil Nadu CM Eddapaddi Palaniswamy and former CM O Panneerselvam, his party will contest with the symbol of a cooker.

We will win all upcoming elections from now by using latest name and party flag, we will also try to retrieve the two leaves symbol, till then will use cooker symbol: #TTVDinakaran pic.twitter.com/t042kq9Tp3 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018

Thousands of people participated in the rally. Disqualified MLAs like P Vetrivel from Perambur and Thanga Tamil Selvan were also present there.