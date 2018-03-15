rk nagar by polls, rk nagar election, ttv dinakaran, vijayabaskar
TTV DhinakaranTwitter

VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran, the former deputy general secretary of AIADMK, has launched his party in Chennai Thursday.

Dhinakaran, an independent MLA from RK Nagar constituency, has keept his party name Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

The rebel AIADMK leader made the announcement at a rally in Madurai district. He also launched his party flag, which bears the face of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Dhinakaran also added that until they retrieve the two leaves symbol from Tamil Nadu CM Eddapaddi Palaniswamy and former CM O Panneerselvam, his party will contest with the symbol of a cooker.

Thousands of people participated in the rally. Disqualified MLAs like P Vetrivel from Perambur and Thanga Tamil Selvan were also present there. 