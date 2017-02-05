While all eyes are on Sasikala Natarajan as she is set to become Tamil Nadu CM, her caste apparently is of major interest for people of the nation and Tamil Nadu in particular.

One of the most searched keywords on Google currently is "sasikala natarajan caste," according to Google trends. Sasikala, who is the general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has been chosen as the leader of the party on February 5, which means that she will become the next Tamil Nadu CM.

This new development made Sasikala, who is popularly known as Chinnamma among her supporters, one of the most searched topics on Google on Sunday. Although interested people have also been looking for other information on her family, her son, her speech, etc, Google trends suggest that Sasikala's caste has been garnering most attention.

When we type "sasikala natarajan" on Google search bar, "sasikala natarajan caste" comes up as the first suggestion, followed by "sasikala natarajan son", "sasikala natarajan speech" and "sasikala natarajan family". "sasikala natarajan caste" appearing on top of the suggestion list shows that it is the most searched keyword on Google.

Google trends also show that Tamil Nadu people have been searching about the lady on Google the most. India is one such nation that apparently has always been much obsessed with caste and creed, and Sasikala's caste instead of her qualification being so much of importance validates the same again.

Sasikala, came into limelight after the demise of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. She was a close aide of Amma and thus, most members of AIADMK wanted Sasikala to take over the post of CM after the former's demise. She will replace current Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam.