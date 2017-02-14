The Supreme Court convicted AIADMK chief VK Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case on Tuesday morning. She has been ordered to surrender immediately.

Also read: MLAs at resort in touch with me, sharing their ordeal, says OPS

The court has given a four-year sentence and she is to be jailed in Bengaluru.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu, CV Rao, had been delaying inviting Sasikala Natarajan to prove her strength for forming the government in the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had resigned from the post and was working as the interim CM, had contested her claim and positioned himself as her rival.

The AIADMK drama was playing out in public for a week now.

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had been accused of accumulating property worth Rs 66 crore when she first became the chief minister. Sasikala was accused of abetment and criminal conspiracy.