Sasikala Natarajan arrives to attend a party programme where she formally took over as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's general secretary - the post Jayalalithaa held before she passed away earlier this month, in Chennai on Dec 31, 2016.IANS

After VK Sasikala was convicted by the Supreme Court in the 20-year-old dissproportionate case on Tuesday, February 14, she elected Edappadi Palanisamy as the new AIADMK chief.

Amid the ongoing tussle between her and outgoing chief minister O Panneerselvam, Sasikala will be taken into custody today, February 15. She will have to serve her remaining jail term of three years and six months and will be away from active politics for the next 10 years.

Here are the live updates of what is to come through the day.

9.03 am IST: VK Sasikala and other two convicts to move Supreme Court today

9.01 am IST: Latest visuals from Chennai's Poes Garden