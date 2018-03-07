Bollywood actors have faced several incidents when their fans have gone crazy, but in Sanjay Dutt's case, it has crossed all levels. A deceased fan of Dutt left all her belongings for him.

Mumbai's Malabar Hill resident Nishi Harishchandra Tripathi left a detailed letter about her valuables and a nomination form to the Bank of Baroda's Walkeshwar branch a month before her death to the name of "Film star Sanjay Dutt", Mumbai Mirror reported.

Tripathi died on January 15, after battling a terminal illness. The 62-year-old homemaker lived with her mother and siblings in a 3-BHK flat worth around Rs 10 crore. The family was clueless about Tripathi's will and they got to know a day after her prayer meeting when their legal adviser informed them.

Mirror further reported that Dutt has refused to take a penny from Tripathi's belongings. And he has decided to give it to her family.

"We have communicated that Sanjay Dutt will be seeking no claim on the belongings and will adhere to any legal proceedings necessary to transfer the valuables back to the family," Sanjay Dutt's attorney Jadhav said.

Talking about Tripathi, Sanjay told Mumbai Mirror: "As actors, we are used to fans naming their children after us, chasing us down the street and even giving us gifts. But this has shocked me. I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nishi and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it."

Sanjay was shocked when he got a call from a police officer about Tripathi's will, sources close to the actor told the daily. Sanjay was shooting for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, when he got to know about the incident.

Looking at this height of fandom, Twitter users have a lot to say. Many of them are Sanjay's fans who have shared their stories as well.

