Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan were known to be good friends in the industry, but it looks like the friendship has now suffered a crack.

While there have been reports of a rift between the two stars, Sanjay recently called Salman "arrogant" and that made the rumours even more strong.

Sanjay recently attended an event where he was asked to describe Salman in one word and he said "arrogant," according to DNA.

Ever since Sanjay was released from jail, reports suggest that a cold war has started between Sanjay and the Tubelight actor. There was a buzz that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the reasons for the rift.

Ranbir will be seen playing the character of Sanjay in his biopic and that reportedly did not go down well with Salman. It was reported that Salman had asked Sanjay to cast someone else in his biopic as he felt that the Tamasha actor doesn't suit the role. However, Sanjay did not agree with Salman's suggestion and that apparently irked the latter.

Another report claimed that the two stars' friendship went sour due to Salman's manager. It was reported that Salman had suggested Sanjay to hire his manager Reshma Shetty to revive his career after he was released from jail.

However, Sanjay did receive any movie offer for months after his release. Sanjay later learnt that the manager had hiked his fee to a great extent and that was the reason behind producers resorting to other actors. Sanjay had then reportedly fired the manager and that triggered a brawl between him and Salman. Nevertheless, there are no confirmed reports on the speculations.