San Diego Comic-Con or SDCC is set to return this year. Like every other year, it will take place at the San Diego Convention Centre from July 20 to July 23. Whether you are an anime geek or a TV series fan, the annual event has plenty of panels lined up.
Nothing could be better than attending these panels as these tease the audience with innumerable spoilers from the show and movies. And, it is extremely tricky to keep a track of everything as one TV show stacks right top of the other.
Hence, we have compiled the list including every TV show panels that have been announced so far.
Thursday, July 20:
Unkitty (Cartoon Network) 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Room 6A
Justice League Action (Cartoon Network) 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 6A
The Great Debate (Syfy) 1:15-2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20
Colony (USA Network) 2-3 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Battlestar Galactica reunion (Syfy) 2:30-3:30 p.m., Ballroom 20
Van Helsing (Syfy) 3-3:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Timeless (NBC) 3:30-4:30 p.m., Room 6BCF
The Strain (FX) 3:45-4:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
Z Nation (Syfy) 4-5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Ghosted (Fox) 4:45-5:45 p.m., Room 6BCF
Legion (FX) 5-6 p.m., Ballroom 20
The Exorcist (Fox) 6-7 p.m., Room 6BCF
The Inhumans (ABC) 6:15-7:15 p.m., Ballroom 20
American Dad/animation preview (TBS) 7-8 p.m., Room 7AB
12 Monkeys (Syfy) 7:15-8:15 p.m., Room 6BCF
Dark Matter (Syfy) 8:15-9:15 p.m., Room 6DE
Rocko's Modern Life (Nickelodeon) 1:45-2:45 p.m., Room 6A
Friday, July 21
The Big Bang Theory (CBS) 10-11 a.m., Hall H
Psych (USA Network) 10-11 a.m., Ballroom 20
Young Justice (WB Digital) 10-11 a.m., Room 6BCF
iZombie (CW) 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Ballroom 20
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) 11:15-12:15 p.m., Hall H
The Walking Dead (AMC) 12:15-1:15 p.m., Hall H
Buddy Thunderstruck (Netflix) 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 24ABC
The 100 (CW) 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ballroom 20
Game of Thrones (HBO) 1:30-2:30 p.m., Hall H
Robot Chicken (Adult Swim) 2:15-3 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Mike Tyson Mysteries (Adult Swim) 3:15-4 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
DuckTales (Disney XD) 3:30-4:30 p.m., Room 6A
The Gifted (Fox) 3:45-4:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
Preacher (AMC) 4-5 p.m., Hall H
Bob's Burgers (Fox) 4:15-5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
The Tick (Amazon) 4:45-5:45 p.m., Room 6A
Outlander (Starz) 5-6 p.m., Ballroom 20
The Defenders (Netflix) 5:15-6:15 p.m., Hall H
Archer (FX) 5:45 p.m., location TBD
People of Earth (TBS) 6-7 p.m., Room 6A
Sharknado 5 (Syfy) 6:45-7:45 p.m., Room 6DE
Hey Arnold (Nickelodeon) 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Room 6A
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) 1-2 p.m., Room 6A
Saturday, July 22
Riverdale (CW) 11-11:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
The Simpsons (Fox) Noon-12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
The Originals (CW) Noon-1 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Krypton (Syfy) 1:15-1:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Family Guy and American Dad (Fox/TBS) 1-2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20
Lucifer (Fox) 1:50-2:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Star Trek Discovery (CBS All Access) 2:30-3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20
Wynonna Earp (Syfy) 2:30-3:30 p.m., Room 5AB
Happy (Syfy) 2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 6BCF
Gotham (Fox) 2:50-3:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Stranger Things (Netflix) 3-4 p.m., Hall H
Supergirl (CW) 3:30-4:10 p.m., Ballroom 20
The Magicians (Syfy) 4-4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Legends of Tomorrow (CW) 4:10-4:50 p.m., Ballroom 20
Westworld (HBO) 4:15-5:15 p.m., Hall H
The Orville (Fox) 4:15-5:15 p.m., Room 6A
Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics (AMC) 4:45-5:45 p.m, Room 6DE
Black Lightning (CW) 4:50-5:10, Ballroom 20.
The Expanse (Syfy) 5-5:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
The Flash (CW) 5:10-5:50 p.m., Ballroom 20
Ghost Wars (Syfy) 5:30-6:30 p.m., Room 6DE
Arrow (CW) 5:50-6:30 p.m., Ballroom 20
Future Man (Hulu) 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 6BCF
Broad City (Comedy Central) 7-8 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon) 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Room 6A
Midnight Texas (NBC) 4 p.m., location TBD
Sunday, July 23
Marvel animation: Spider-Man (Disney XD) 10:15-11:15 a.m., Room 6A
Supernatural (CW) 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hall H
Danger & Eggs (Amazon) 1-2 p.m., Room 24ABC
Niko and the Sword of Light (Amazon) 2-3 p.m., Room 24ABC
Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network) 1:30-2:30 p.m., location TBD
Doctor Who (BBC America) Time, location TBD
Dirk Gentley (BBC America) Time, location TBD