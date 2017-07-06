San Diego Comic-Con or SDCC is set to return this year. Like every other year, it will take place at the San Diego Convention Centre from July 20 to July 23. Whether you are an anime geek or a TV series fan, the annual event has plenty of panels lined up.

Also read: Stranger Things season 2 spoilers: The show will touch upon Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator

Nothing could be better than attending these panels as these tease the audience with innumerable spoilers from the show and movies. And, it is extremely tricky to keep a track of everything as one TV show stacks right top of the other.

Hence, we have compiled the list including every TV show panels that have been announced so far.

Thursday, July 20:

Unkitty (Cartoon Network) 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Room 6A

Justice League Action (Cartoon Network) 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 6A

The Great Debate (Syfy) 1:15-2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Colony (USA Network) 2-3 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Battlestar Galactica reunion (Syfy) 2:30-3:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

Van Helsing (Syfy) 3-3:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Timeless (NBC) 3:30-4:30 p.m., Room 6BCF

The Strain (FX) 3:45-4:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

Z Nation (Syfy) 4-5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Ghosted (Fox) 4:45-5:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

Legion (FX) 5-6 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Exorcist (Fox) 6-7 p.m., Room 6BCF

The Inhumans (ABC) 6:15-7:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

American Dad/animation preview (TBS) 7-8 p.m., Room 7AB

12 Monkeys (Syfy) 7:15-8:15 p.m., Room 6BCF

Dark Matter (Syfy) 8:15-9:15 p.m., Room 6DE

Rocko's Modern Life (Nickelodeon) 1:45-2:45 p.m., Room 6A

Friday, July 21

The Big Bang Theory (CBS) 10-11 a.m., Hall H

Psych (USA Network) 10-11 a.m., Ballroom 20

Young Justice (WB Digital) 10-11 a.m., Room 6BCF

iZombie (CW) 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) 11:15-12:15 p.m., Hall H

The Walking Dead (AMC) 12:15-1:15 p.m., Hall H

Buddy Thunderstruck (Netflix) 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 24ABC

The 100 (CW) 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

Game of Thrones (HBO) 1:30-2:30 p.m., Hall H

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim) 2:15-3 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Mike Tyson Mysteries (Adult Swim) 3:15-4 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

DuckTales (Disney XD) 3:30-4:30 p.m., Room 6A

The Gifted (Fox) 3:45-4:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

Preacher (AMC) 4-5 p.m., Hall H

Bob's Burgers (Fox) 4:15-5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The Tick (Amazon) 4:45-5:45 p.m., Room 6A

Outlander (Starz) 5-6 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Defenders (Netflix) 5:15-6:15 p.m., Hall H

Archer (FX) 5:45 p.m., location TBD

People of Earth (TBS) 6-7 p.m., Room 6A

Sharknado 5 (Syfy) 6:45-7:45 p.m., Room 6DE

Hey Arnold (Nickelodeon) 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Room 6A

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) 1-2 p.m., Room 6A

Saturday, July 22

Riverdale (CW) 11-11:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Simpsons (Fox) Noon-12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Originals (CW) Noon-1 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Krypton (Syfy) 1:15-1:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Family Guy and American Dad (Fox/TBS) 1-2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Lucifer (Fox) 1:50-2:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Star Trek Discovery (CBS All Access) 2:30-3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Wynonna Earp (Syfy) 2:30-3:30 p.m., Room 5AB

Happy (Syfy) 2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

Gotham (Fox) 2:50-3:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Stranger Things (Netflix) 3-4 p.m., Hall H

Supergirl (CW) 3:30-4:10 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Magicians (Syfy) 4-4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Legends of Tomorrow (CW) 4:10-4:50 p.m., Ballroom 20

Westworld (HBO) 4:15-5:15 p.m., Hall H

The Orville (Fox) 4:15-5:15 p.m., Room 6A

Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics (AMC) 4:45-5:45 p.m, Room 6DE

Black Lightning (CW) 4:50-5:10, Ballroom 20.

The Expanse (Syfy) 5-5:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The Flash (CW) 5:10-5:50 p.m., Ballroom 20

Ghost Wars (Syfy) 5:30-6:30 p.m., Room 6DE

Arrow (CW) 5:50-6:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

Future Man (Hulu) 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 6BCF

Broad City (Comedy Central) 7-8 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon) 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Room 6A

Midnight Texas (NBC) 4 p.m., location TBD

Sunday, July 23

Marvel animation: Spider-Man (Disney XD) 10:15-11:15 a.m., Room 6A

Supernatural (CW) 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hall H

Danger & Eggs (Amazon) 1-2 p.m., Room 24ABC

Niko and the Sword of Light (Amazon) 2-3 p.m., Room 24ABC

Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network) 1:30-2:30 p.m., location TBD

Doctor Who (BBC America) Time, location TBD

Dirk Gentley (BBC America) Time, location TBD