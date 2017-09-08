Leading smartphone-maker Samsung has unveiled new mid-range photography-centric Galaxy C8 in China.

Galaxy C8 is the third Samsung phone with dual-camera, after Galaxy Note8 and Galaxy J7+. The new device boasts 13MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture and secondary 5MP shooter with f/1.9 aperture for in-depth scene capture. They are supported by LED flash and are capable of taking full HD video.

Up front, it houses an equally impressive 16MP shooter with dedicated LED flash to take good selfies under low-light conditions.

Under-the-hood, the metal-clad Galaxy C8 comes with octa-core CPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat OS and a 3,000mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to 329 hours under standby mode.

Samsung Galaxy C8 availability details:

As of now, Samsung has not revealed Galaxy C8's price and when it will hit stores, but the device will be made available first in China in coming days.

When will Samsung Galaxy C8 come to India?

If previous release pattern is taken as any indication, Samsung is expected to roll-out Galaxy C8 in India within a month or two after the device hit stores in China. So, Samsung fans can expect the mid-range dual-camera phone around October-end or early November.

In a related development, Samsung has confirmed to launch Galaxy Note8 in India on September 12.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy C8: