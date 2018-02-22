Samsung is slated to unveil the much awaited Galaxy S9 series on February 25, just a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 (February 26-March 1) in Barcelona. Since the program will be packed with media invitees from across the world and, anticipating the demo area will overcrowded, the company has made special arrangements so that people, who are waiting in line to get the glimpse of the Android flagship, can check the new flagship virtually using their own smartphone.

Samsung has released a dedicated mobile application —UNPACKED 2018— for Android and iOS on Google Play and Apple App store respectively. Once installed, invitees are advised to register their name and passcode in the application and will receive a QR code invitation, so that they can also use the QR code as the entry ticket, as well.

Though there is no mention of any special features in the app, a Reddit user, thesbros tore down the code and uncovered several surprising attributes including the Augmented Reality (AR) viewing capability. Also, he uncovered the 3D images of the Galaxy S9 series and the images are now available on XDA Developer Forum.

The 3D images revealed the Galaxy S9 series' design language and they look same as in the previous leaks surfaced, earlier this week. It flaunts dual curved front-panel with Infinity Display and most importantly, the fingerprint scanner location on the back.

Samsung has shifted the biometric sensor, which was placed right beside the camera module in the Galaxy S8 series. It is now pushed down in the Galaxy S9. This makes sense, as it will be easily accessible to the finger and users won't accidentally touch camera sensors and leave sweaty smudges. [Check-out the internal hardware expected to come in the Galaxy S9 series, below]

After the official unveiling on February 25, Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to be put up for pre-order on March 2 and shipping is expected commence in the following week on March 8. Later next week, it is said to hit stores on March 16.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung's standard Galaxy S9 price is said to start at KRW950,000 (approx.$886/€716/Rs 56,500) and the S9+ (base model) is expected set you back by KRW999,000 (approx. $929/€753/Rs 59,414) in South Korea. The company is expected to keep the price range almost same in international regions, but in some markets, which the devices have to be imported, might cost due to customs duty.

Expected specifications of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+:

Models Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9+ Screen 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio OS Android Oreo Android Oreo Processor Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.9GHz quad-core+ 1.9GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.9GHz quad-core+ 1.9GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) 64GB UFS v2.1(expandable up to 400GB) Camera Main: 12MP with variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Main: 12MP(with variable aperture: f/1.5 to f/2.4)+ 12MP (with f/2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Battery 3,000mAh with fast charging 3,500mAh with fast charging Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, AKG stereo speakers Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, AKG stereo speakers Colors Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Price (in South Korea) KRW950,000 (approx. $886/€716/Rs 56,500) KRW999,000 (approx. $929/€753/Rs 59,414)

