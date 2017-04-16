Leading smartphone-maker Samsung is reportedly planning to launch new Galaxy C9 Pro with more storage space soon. Samsung device with model number: SM-C9008, understood to be the advanced version of the Galaxy C9 Pro has been spotted TENAA, government-run telecommunication certification website in China, reported The Android Soul.

It comes with massive 128GB storage, double that of the original model, which by the way has 64GB memory. Rest of the specifications such as screen-size, battery, RAM capacity, camera hardware remains same.

If this turns out to be true, the Galaxy C9 Pro will be Samsung's first mid-tier phone to boast flagship level -- 6GB RAM+128GB storage-- system configuration.

For the those unaware, the original Galaxy C9 Pro sports a 6.0-inch super AMOLED full HD screen and comes packed with 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor and a massive 4,000mAh battery.

It also flaunts feature-rich 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture on both front and the back. The primary snapper is also supported by dual-LED flash.

Like the original model, the upcoming model is expected to be offered in gold and black colour options.

In a related development, Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S8 series in India on April 19.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro: