If you are still using Samsung's Galaxy S6 and Note 5 and waiting for the handset maker to announce the rollout of the latest software update, then this would be good news for you. T-Mobile has confirmed that the Galaxy S6 series will soon receive the latest Android updates.

Previously there were rumours suggesting that Samsung is planning to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo for S6 series by February. Probably at the same time, Galaxy S8/S8+ will receive the update as well.

T-Mobile has published a post on its support page saying that the carrier and Samsung have agreed to support Android Oreo for Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+ and Note5. This month, S6 and S6 edge will complete three years and it is very rare for Android OEMs to extend support for devices longer than two years.

However, Samsung will allow only one carrier to update these smartphones to Android 8.0 Oreo. If T-Mobile's information is correct, it will still take some time for the carrier to start pushing the updates to the smartphones.

With the Android Oreo update, the users will experience faster booting, extended battery life, improvements in security via Google Play Protect, picture-in-picture mode, Smart Text Selection, machine learning integration and much more.

So, if you have an S6 series or a Note 5 flagship phone onT-Mobile, be ready to get your hands on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update and enjoy the experience of the latest update.