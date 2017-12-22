Leading smartphone-maker Samsung has released the much-awaited update with a value-added feature to the company's advanced payment application Samsung Pay in India.

With the new update, Samsung Pay users can now be able to pay the utility bills such as mobile, landline phone, electricity, gas, water and DTH (Direct To Home) TV subscription bills. It is being facilitated by the state-run National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) secured Bharat Bill Payments system (BBPS).

In addition to secure and instant payment option on-the-go, Samsung Pay comes with an array of unique features such as view due amount, details of previous bills, location-based billers while paying bills. It also comes with 'reminders' for bill payments make Samsung Pay platform an effective and interactive mode for bill payments.

"Consumer-centric innovation is at the forefront of our business. Since the launch of Samsung Pay, we have constantly innovated and added user-centric features such as UPI, wallets, Gift Cards and now Bill Payments. With the introduction of 'Bill Payments', consumers will be able to pay their utility bills seamlessly through Samsung Pay, set reminders and search favourite biller based on their current location. 'Bill Payments' is another 'Make for India' innovation that we believe will greatly benefit our consumers." Sanjay Razdan, Director, Samsung India, said in a statement.

For those unaware, Samsung Pay card network and issuer partners include Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Card, Standard Chartered Bank and Citibank India, among others.

Samsung Pay works with three levels of security—fingerprint authentication, card tokenization and Samsung's defence-grade mobile security platform Samsung KNOX.

It has to be noted that Samsung Pay will soon be made to support Unified Payment Interface (UPI), a payment system launched by the National Payments Corporation of India. The Samsung Pay UPI solution is powered by Axis Bank and facilitates peer-to-peer (P2P) transfer of funds between bank accounts on a mobile platform instantly.

