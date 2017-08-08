Leading smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled the eagerly awaited Galaxy S8 Active in the United States.

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 Active is touted to be the company's toughest and most durable Galaxy phone series to date. It boasts of a high-grade metallic frame with an improved, rugged structure and certified shock-proof, shatter-proof (can survive 5-feet drop on a flat surface), IP68 rated water-and-dust-resistant handset, meaning device owners take it for a dip in the swimming pool or any freshwater (river/pond/lake, not salty sea or ocean) and one can take pictures or take calls for 30 minutes under up to five-feet water.

Also read: Leaked image confirms smaller Samsung Galaxy Note8 battery

It has also passed military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing against a subset of 21 specific environmental conditions, including temperature, dust, shock (& vibration), and low & high pressure altitude.

"Our new Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is designed with tested durability and strength to address the needs of consumers who need a more rugged device for their lifestyle," Tim Baxter, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to introduce the fifth-generation Galaxy Active, which offers the best of Galaxy features in a tougher package," Baxter added.

However, for want of additional protection, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has lost the hall mark Infinity Display feature seen in the original Galaxy S8 series.

Though the design language of the current Galaxy S8 series is a visual delight, it makes the device vulnerable to breakage when dropped from a low height.

Note: All Galaxy S8 series owners are advised to buy protective guards to cover the front and back of their devices to prevent them from getting cracked or dented.

The new Galaxy S8 Active sports sports 5.8-inch QHD (2K:1440x2560p) display. Key difference between the new and the old S Active models, is the 2017 series has touch-based buttons on the screen, whereas the 2016 model had physical keys.

The new Galaxy S8 Active houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU,4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 4,000mAh battery (with wireless charging capability), 25% more than the standard Galaxy S8 (3,000mAh).

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, it comes packed with the advanced 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP Smart autofocus front snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

The Galaxy S8 Active also boasts dedicated Bixby button mapped to various functions such as Activity Zone, quick access to apps, proactive reminders etc...

Other stipulated features include Android 7.0 Nougat, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE and MST.

Another notable aspect of the Galaxy S8 Active is that it boasts 5G Evolution technology, which makes the device future-ready for new generation of telecom standards. The company has confirmed to offer high-speed internet and telecom service in Austin and Indianapolis, and in over 20 major US metros by the end of the year.

The upcoming GigaLTE standard will support 1gbps internet speed, but the Galaxy S8 Active, which is said to support 5G, will allow users enjoy close to 10gbps download speed.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active price and availability:

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S8 Active will remain exclusive to AT&T for limited time. It will be available in two colour options-- Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold. Interested consumers can buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active on AT&T Next for $28.34 for 30 months when you have eligible service

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active launch offers:

Get a Galaxy S8 FREE when you add a new line on AT&T Next and add DIRECTV

Get $500 towards a Samsung TV purchased online when you buy an eligible smartphone on AT&T Next and add DIRECTV

Get a Samsung Gear S2 for 99-cents or the Gear S3 for $49.99 on a 2-year agreement when you purchase the smartphone on AT&T Next

Get up to $200 in credits when you buy the eligible smartphone on AT&T Next and trade in an eligible smartphone

[Note: Aforementioned offers are valid on generic Galaxy S8 and the S8+, as well]

