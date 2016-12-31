Samsung loyalists now have plenty to cheer about as the 2016 edition of the Gear VR has received a massive discount of as much as $40. The wearable is also available for purchase online at Amazon.

Now, the Samsung gear VR is selling at Amazon for just over $60. The device's original price is $99.99 (on Samsung's official eStore). If you are keen to buy the Gear VR, you can navigate to Amazon, as the e-tailer is currently selling the wearable at the discounted price. You would be charged an additional $4.5 as shipping charges even if your location is within the United States.

Also, Amazon is claiming to deliver the Samsung gear VR 2016 by January 9. The gear VR is compatible with flagship Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy Note 5.

In other related Samsung news, users of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones would be glad to know that the much-awaited Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS update has finally received a release date. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users in the United Kingdom can expect to see Android Nougat on their smartphones as early as January 2017, according to Express UK. This update would the official over-the-air (OTA) build.

The official Android Nougat release for Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users residing in countries outside of the UK could also seed in January 2017, according to SamMobile.