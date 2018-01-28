Samsung, earlier in the week, officially announced to unveil the 2018 flagship Galaxy S9 on February 25, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC, February 26-March 1), but there is no word on when it will hit stores in global markets.

Now, it has come to light that the Galaxy S9 series might be released on March 16; the information was gleaned from the Samsung's product promo page leaked by world-renowned smartphone tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks). In the post, the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ model's wallpaper the time details show March 16.

Though there is no other tangible evidence to prove its authenticity, the release is in line with previous release pattern. Last year, the Galaxy S8 broke covers in late February and made its way to the market in mid-March.

Going by the recent reports, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are likely to flaunt more or less the same design language of the Galaxy S8 series with Infinity Display having a dual-edged curved screen, but with some minor cosmetic change.

These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ https://t.co/deXGg39m0d pic.twitter.com/RNGezrF4Bs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be coming in two variants — one a generic 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (codename: Star 1; model number: SM-G960) and the 6.2-inch S9 Plus (codename: Star 2; model number: SM-G965).

Recently, Samsung Galaxy S9 series' cover case's images had emerged online revealing that the standard Galaxy S9 will have just one primary shooter on the back, whereas the S9+ will have a dual-camera sensor similar to the Galaxy Note8.

They are rumoured to come with in-display fingerprint sensor developed by Synaptics and improve on the Infinity Display with much thinner bezels compared to the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to come with 10nm class chipsets and depending on the region of sale, they will be offered in Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China, and select countries) or Samsung's Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe, and others).

Also, the generic Galaxy S9 will be offered in two options 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the bigger screen version Galaxy S9+ will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models in major markets across the world.

Rumour has it that Samsung has plans to release a limited edition Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and massive 512GB storage in select markets.

The Galaxy S9 launch invite shows 'Camera. Redefined.", the confirming that the device's marquee feature will be photography. Speculations are rife that the Galaxy S8 successor will have variable aperture setting options, which allows users switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

The standard Galaxy S9 is expected to boast 12MP primary camera on the back and 8MP front-facing camera. However, the S9 Plus is said to house dual-camera, but there is no information on MP count. It will come with the same 8MP sensor on the front, as seen in the generic model.

Word on the street is that Samsung is also improving Iris scanner and facial recognition technology in the Galaxy S9 series on par with Apple iPhone X's FaceID feature.

