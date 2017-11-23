Samsung, unlike last year when it endured embarrassing Galaxy Note7 fiasco, had a remarkable time in 2017 with both of its flagship phones — Galaxy S8 and Note8 series — receiving overwhelming response across the world. Now the attention has shifted to the flagship successor slated to debut in 2018.

While fans are eager to know about the new-age phone, Samsung too is reported to be very eager to showcase their next big thing, the Galaxy S9 series at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in early January (9-12). It's almost three months in advance compared to the Galaxy S8, which made its debut in late March.

Don't jump to conclusion just yet...

However, Samsung will be not be revealing the Galaxy S9 series features, but will showcase it for select CES 2018 invitees and has plans to host a private event for the official global announcement in March, VentureBeat reported citing company insider, who was briefed about Samsung plans in CES 2018.

Samsung Galaxy S9: What we know so far

Samsung is already working on the new phones and as per the source, the new Galaxy S9 will come two variants—one a generic 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (codename: Star 1; model number: SM-G960) and the 6.2-inch S9 Plus (codename: Star 2; model number: SM-G965)—and have near-identical design language of the S8 series such as AMOLED-based bezel-less (on right and left sides) Infinity screen, but will have major bump in terms of internal hardware.

It looks like Samsung has taken cue from Apple, which offers new design in new chronological series, while the follow-up S series get incremental upgrade inside.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to come with 10nm class chipsets and depending on the region of sale, they will be offered in Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in US, China and select countries) or Samsung's Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe and others). They will be backed by 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage.

There is no word on camera hardware in terms of MP count, but will surely have bigger lens with wider aperture to offer good quality images under low-light conditions.

Further, the new Galaxy S9 series will also come with dual-camera setup like the Galaxy Note8 series, but will be vertically aligned and also the fingerprint will be translocated well below the camera module so that there is lesser chances of finger touching the camera lens while unlocking the phone screen, which was major issue in the Note8 series, where the biometric sensor was placed right beside the camera.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy X support page goes live ahead of launch: Here's what you need to know about flagship fully foldable phone

Also, Samsung is planning to bring much advanced Iris scanner and facial recognition technology in the Galaxy S9 series on par with Apple iPhone X's FaceID feature.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Samsung products.