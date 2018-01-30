Samsung's much anticipated Galaxy S9 is confirmed to break covers on February 25 in Barcelona, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 (February 26-March 1) and now, a new report has emerged revealing pre-order date and the flagship Android phone's price details.

Samsung is expected to commence Galaxy S9 (& S9+) pre-order service from March 2, five days after the unveiling and start shipping from March 8, reported ETNews, a local daily.

If things go as planned, pre-booked devices are expected to reach the customers around mid-March, at least in the company's home market South Korea.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung's generic Galaxy S9 price is said to start at KRW950,000 (approx.$886/€716/Rs 56,500) and the S9+ (base model) is expected set you back by KRW999,000 (approx. $929/€753/Rs 59,414).

There is a considerable rise in the price of both the models over the Galaxy S8 series, but if we consider upgraded hardware coming in the Galaxy S9 series, the costs seem plausible.

So far, Samsung has not responded to rumours. We just have to wait a few more weeks to know what Samsung has in store for the fans.

Samsung Galaxy S9: Everything you need to know

The upcoming Galaxy S9 (5.8-inch) and S9+ (6.2-inch) are said to be featuring almost the identical design language of the Galaxy S8 series with Infinity Display having a dual-edged curved screen, but with some slight alteration on the rear-side.

Leaked images have indicated that the generic Galaxy S9 will have just one primary shooter on the back, whereas it's taller sibling S9+ is expected to boast a dual-camera sensor similar to the Galaxy Note8.

The 2018-series Samsung Galaxy S9 series, depending on the region of sale, is expected to come with two variants, one a 10nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China, and select countries) or Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe, and others).

As for the memory configuration is concerned, the standard Galaxy S9 will be offered in two options 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the bigger screen version Galaxy S9+ will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models in major markets across the world.

Word on the street is that Samsung has plans to release a limited edition Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and massive 512GB storage in select markets.

As per the official Samsung teaser, the highlight of the Galaxy S9 series' will be the photography. Rumour has it that the Galaxy S8 successor will have variable aperture setting options, which allows users switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

The standard Galaxy S9 is expected to boast 12MP primary camera on the back and 8MP front-facing camera. However, the S9 Plus is said to house dual-camera, but there is no information on MP count. It will come with the same 8MP sensor on the front, as seen in the generic model.

