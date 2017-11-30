Samsung hasn't revealed any detail about its upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, but its launch is imminent as the company has started mass production of the Exynos chipset that is expected to power the 2018 flagship.

The South Korean technology giant has announced that it has commenced mass production of System-on-Chip (SoC) products built on second generation 10-nanometer (10nm) FinFET process technology, 10LPP (Low Power Plus) that allows up to 15 percent lower power consumption compared to the first generation 10nm process technology.

Samsung said turnaround time for mass production of the new SoC will be reduced as the process is derived from the already-proven 10LPE technology. It went on to say the SoCs will be used in devices scheduled for launch early next year.

"We will be able to better serve our customers through the migration from 10LPE to 10LPP with improved performance and higher initial yield," Ryan Lee, vice president of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

"Samsung with its long-living 10nm process strategy will continue to work on the evolution of 10nm technology down to 8LPP to offer customers distinct competitive advantages for a wide range of applications."

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to be powered by Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors depending on the market. Interestingly, the Exynos 9810 chipset will come with the new SoC. So, it won't come as a surprise if the upcoming flagship is released earlier than expected.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ should be unveiled in February 2018 before being launched in March, if one is to go by past tradition, but it has now emerged that they could be announced at the CES 2018, which will take place early next year.

The Galaxy S9 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch (5.77-inch to be precise) Infinity Display, while the Galaxy S9+ is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Infinity Display (6.22-inch to be precise). It may also come packed with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, and mount a dual camera setup.