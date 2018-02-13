Samsung is scheduled to unveil the company's first flagship of 2018, the Galaxy S9 series, on February 25 in Barcelona, and now we getting reports that the smartphone will also be accompanying a new accessory.

Samsung's official PDF document containing details of the EP-N5100 wireless charger has been leaked online, revealing that the new model will help the Galaxy S9 find more traction not only among Samsung fans but also newer prospective consumers.

There's a treasure trove of images in the document showing the EP-N5100 in all its glory, and the features are a great upgrade over the predecessor.

It is shown to have two coils, compared to three seen in the old one. But, the EP-N5100 offers 9 volts at 2 amps, meaning it will be able to deliver to 18 watts of power per unit time, 3 watts more than the current model. In layman terms, the Galaxy S9 series will able to charge faster than ever before.

Rival brands such as Apple iPhone X (also the iPhone 8 & 8 Plus) support not more than 7.5 watts of charging, and that too after they got upgraded to iOS 11.2 in December 2017. Previously, it was just 5 watts.

This is a welcome improvement, as wireless chargers usually aren't that fast compared to USB-port charging, and that's the reason people tend to avoid buying wireless charging accessories. Now, it looks like Samsung will be able to convince them to get one with the new Galaxy S9 series.

This news also bodes well for Samsung fans, as there will be something to cheer about the Galaxy S9 series' battery feature, which is expected to have the same cell-capacity as the predecessor. The Galaxy S9 and the S9+ are said to come with 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S9: What we know so far

The upcoming Galaxy S9 (5.8-inch) and S9+ (6.2-inch) will have pretty much the same design language, but differ in one aspect.

The generic Galaxy S9 will have just one primary shooter on the back, whereas it's bigger sibling S9+ is expected to house a dual-camera sensor on the lines of the Galaxy Note8.

As far as other improvements over the predecessor are concerned, Samsung has made changes in the fingerprint sensor placements in the upcoming Galaxy S9. The Galaxy S8 series had the fingerprint sensor aligned horizontally beside the camera module, which led to users accidentally touching the snapper and leaving smudges on the lens cover.

Now, as you can see in the leaked Galaxy S9 series images, it is translocated below the camera, almost in the center of the back panel, so users will be able to reach the biometric sensor easily with less chance of touching the camera lens.

Like the Galaxy S8, the new 2018-series models will also boast IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning the device can survive up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) under water for close to 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (S9+) series, depending on the region of sale, is expected to come with two variants — the 10nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China, and select countries) or Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe, and other regions).

As for the memory configuration, the standard Galaxy S9 will be offered in two options — 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The bigger-screen version Galaxy S9+ will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models in major markets across the world.

Reports have indicated that Samsung has plans to release a limited-edition Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and massive 512GB storage in select markets.

The word on the street is that the Galaxy S8 successor will have variable aperture setting options, which allows users to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

The standard Galaxy S9 is expected to boast a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. However, the S9 Plus is said to house a dual-camera setup, but there is no information on its pixel-count. It will come with the same 8MP sensor as seen in the generic model on the front.

Both the S9 and S9+ will come with HD 460 fps (frames per second) slow-motion video capture capability and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

After the unveiling on February 25, the new Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to be put up for pre-order on March 2 and shipping is expected commence on March 8. The phone will finally be available in stores from March 16.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung's standard Galaxy S9's price is said to start at KRW950,000 (approx $886/€716/Rs 56,500) and the S9+ (base model) is expected set you back by KRW999,000 (approx $929/€753/Rs 59,414).

